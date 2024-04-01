Man died while laying explosive tunnel

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A labourer was killed while laying explosive tunnel during his labour hours here under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,Mouavia Bashir r/o 64-SB was working at stone crashing market at 120 SB as a labourer.He died of explosive material blast as he was laying explosive tunnel.