Man Died While Laying Explosive Tunnel
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A labourer was killed while laying explosive tunnel during his labour hours here under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,Mouavia Bashir r/o 64-SB was working at stone crashing market at 120 SB as a labourer.He died of explosive material blast as he was laying explosive tunnel.
