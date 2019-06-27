UrduPoint.com
Man Dies, 14 Injure In Khuzdar Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:39 PM

A man died and 14 others including children and women received injuries in a collision between a passenger wagon and a truck on National Highway near Khuzdar town on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A man died and 14 others including children and women received injuries in a collision between a passenger wagon and a truck on National Highway near Khuzdar town on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, a passenger wagon was on way to Waheer from Khuzdar when it hit a truck which coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, one person died on the spot while fourteen others including women and children suffered wounds.

The dead body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital through Edhi Ambulances. Four them injured were reported to be in serious condition. The identity of victims could not be ascertained so far. Levies force has registered a case.

