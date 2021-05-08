Man dies, 14 injured in Bolan road mishap

A man died and 14 others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Dhadar area of Bolan district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A man died and 14 others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Dhadar area of Bolan district on Saturday.

According to Levies source, a vehicle carrying workers from Mashkaf was on way to Sibi when it overturned on National Highway near Darya Khan area due to over speeding.

As a result, one worker died on the spot while 14 others received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatment were started.

Four of them injured were reported to be in critical condition.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force have registered a case