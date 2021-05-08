UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, 14 Injured In Bolan Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:34 PM

Man dies, 14 injured in Bolan road mishap

A man died and 14 others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Dhadar area of Bolan district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A man died and 14 others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Dhadar area of Bolan district on Saturday.

According to Levies source, a vehicle carrying workers from Mashkaf was on way to Sibi when it overturned on National Highway near Darya Khan area due to over speeding.

As a result, one worker died on the spot while 14 others received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatment were started.

Four of them injured were reported to be in critical condition.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force have registered a case

Related Topics

Injured Road Vehicle Died Man Sibi Bolan Darya Khan From

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

7 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

7 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

7 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

7 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.