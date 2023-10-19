Open Menu

Man Dies, 16 Students Injured In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Man dies, 16 students injured in road mishap

A man was killed and sixteen school children injured when a school van collided with a car on Matta Bypass Road here on Thursday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A man was killed and sixteen school children injured when a school van collided with a car on Matta Bypass Road here on Thursday.

According to officials of Rescue 1122, the incident took place when a private school van, carrying children back to homes, collided head-on with a car.

As a result, a man sitting in the car was badly injured and taken to Matta Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Sixteen children who sustained injuries in the mishap were provided treatment at the hospital.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Injured Dead Road Car Man Van Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

International conference on Halal standardization ..

International conference on Halal standardization marks successful collaboration ..

5 minutes ago
 DCs to ensure reduction in prices of essential com ..

DCs to ensure reduction in prices of essential commodities

5 minutes ago
 SEPA orders six builders to stop construction on v ..

SEPA orders six builders to stop construction on violation of EPA act

5 minutes ago
 27 IUB teachers among top 2 percent scientists of ..

27 IUB teachers among top 2 percent scientists of the world

5 minutes ago
 Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed offered ..

Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed offered at Nakyal Azad Kashmir

15 minutes ago
 Chief Justice issues warning against corruption, v ..

Chief Justice issues warning against corruption, vows strict action

8 minutes ago
FIA spring into action against human trafficking, ..

FIA spring into action against human trafficking, Hundi/Hawala

8 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar warns of action on fare hike and overlo ..

DC Sanghar warns of action on fare hike and overloading transport

8 minutes ago
 One killed in road accident

One killed in road accident

8 minutes ago
 Sweden arrests two over alleged intelligence breac ..

Sweden arrests two over alleged intelligence breach

5 minutes ago
 DC visits Sher Bagh to inspect facilities

DC visits Sher Bagh to inspect facilities

5 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz Sharif till Oc ..

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz Sharif till Oct 24

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan