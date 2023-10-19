Man dies, 16 students injured in road mishap

A man was killed and sixteen school children injured when a school van collided with a car on Matta Bypass Road here on Thursday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A man was killed and sixteen school children injured when a school van collided with a car on Matta Bypass Road here on Thursday.

According to officials of Rescue 1122, the incident took place when a private school van, carrying children back to homes, collided head-on with a car.

As a result, a man sitting in the car was badly injured and taken to Matta Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Sixteen children who sustained injuries in the mishap were provided treatment at the hospital.

APP/vak