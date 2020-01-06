UrduPoint.com
Man Dies, 2 Injured In Road Mishap In Sargodha

A man was killed while two others including a woman injured in a road accident in Sahiwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A man was killed while two others including a woman injured in a road accident in Sahiwal police limits.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Fayyaz resident of Sahiwal town along with his wife Kousar Bibi and Son Muhammad Hammad (10) was moving on a motorcycle on Sahiwal-Sargodha road when a recklessly driven car hit the motorbike near Pathankot as a result all the three family members injured; the accused fled from the scene.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital where Muhammad Fayyaz succumbed to injuries.

Police have registered case against unknown accused driver.

