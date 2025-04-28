Open Menu

Man Dies, 2 Other Injured In Accident On Chunian Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Man dies, 2 other injured in accident on Chunian road

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A man here on Monday killed as a loader vehicle rammed into a carry van on Chunian road, the Rescue 1122 sources said.

They said that the dead body had been identified as Mushtaq 50 years old, adding the injured included Shafiq (50) and a woman, Zeenat (70).

The rescue team transferred the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), the sources added.

