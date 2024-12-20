Man Dies, 2 Others Receive Injuries In Altercation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A man on Friday was killed while two others were injured in an altercation between two rival groups in Tehsil, Karor Lal Esan of the district, Layyah.
The police spokesman said the members of the groups attacked each other with knives.
He said a man identified as Muhammad Idrees was killed on the spot while Niaz Muhammad and Muhammad Riaz received critical injuries.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).
The police arrested two accused Bilal and Raouf and launched further investigation, he added.
The groups had filed cases against each other on land dispute, the spokesman pointed out.
APP/sbn/378
