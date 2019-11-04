Man dies, 3 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

A man was killed while three others injured in separate road accidents in Bhera and Kotmomin police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed while three others injured in separate road accidents in Bhera and Kotmomin police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Javed Iqbal resident of Gujjar Khan along with his two companions including Ali Asghar and Syed Mehr Shah was traveling on car on motorways towards Lahore when the uncontrolled vehicle turned over near Bhera as a result Javed died on the spot while the other two injured.

In another accident, in result of collision between tractor trolley and motorbike near village Kakraani a motorcyclist Mumtaz of Chak 92/NB injured.

The injured were shifted to hospitals; police have registered separate cases.