UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies, 3 Injured In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 02:11 PM

Man dies, 3 injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

A man was killed while three others injured in separate road accidents in Bhera and Kotmomin police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed while three others injured in separate road accidents in Bhera and Kotmomin police limits on Monday.

Police sources said that Javed Iqbal resident of Gujjar Khan along with his two companions including Ali Asghar and Syed Mehr Shah was traveling on car on motorways towards Lahore when the uncontrolled vehicle turned over near Bhera as a result Javed died on the spot while the other two injured.

In another accident, in result of collision between tractor trolley and motorbike near village Kakraani a motorcyclist Mumtaz of Chak 92/NB injured.

The injured were shifted to hospitals; police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Police Road Vehicle Car Died Man

Recent Stories

Mohammad Taha’s four wickets inspire Sindh to vi ..

11 minutes ago

UNHCR hands over emergency relief items worth Rs28 ..

25 seconds ago

Govt plans up-gradation of Pakistan Refinery Limit ..

5 seconds ago

At Least 5 Protesters Killed in Iraq's Karbala Whe ..

27 seconds ago

Senior leadership of PML-N, PPP refuses to join JU ..

12 minutes ago

Roads blocked as Lebanon protesters battle on

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.