Man Dies, 5 Injured In Nasirabad Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

A person died and five others sustained injuries in hand grenade blast in Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A person died and five others sustained injuries in hand grenade blast in Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a hand grenade was thrown on a parked bus in Bus Stand Dera Murad Jamali by unknown outlaws.

As a result, one person died on the spot while five other suffered wounds. The identity of the body and the injured could not be ascertained so far.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victim treatments were started.

Police along with CTD teams and Bomb Disposal Squad team reached the site and cordoned of the entire and started investigation.

