Man Dies After A Tree Falls On Motorcycle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) A man died after a tree fell on a motorcycle he was riding, near Octri No 22 on Saturday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman informed that a motorcycle was passing by a road when a tree suddenly fell on it. As a result the rider identified as 60 years old Nauman died.
The rescue personnel shifted the victim's body to the hospital after necessary action.
Recent Stories
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President3 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk about cleanliness held18 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan not to compromise its sovereignty, tolerate any destabilizing efforts: President58 minutes ago
-
4 drug peddlers arrested: 1 kg ice recovered1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Government trying to manage country's economy: Sanaullah12 hours ago
-
Meeting held in Sukkur regarding Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto death anniversary.Khuro13 hours ago
-
Three killed, five injured in Sihala firing incident13 hours ago
-
President felicitates nation on Pakistan Day13 hours ago
-
AJK PM emphasises pivotal role of resolution adopted on March 23, 194013 hours ago
-
NAB warns public against fraud calls13 hours ago