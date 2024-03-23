Man dies after a tree falls on motorcycle

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) A man died after a tree fell on a motorcycle he was riding, near Octri No 22 on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman informed that a motorcycle was passing by a road when a tree suddenly fell on it. As a result the rider identified as 60 years old Nauman died.

The rescue personnel shifted the victim's body to the hospital after necessary action.