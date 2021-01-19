UrduPoint.com
Man Dies After Allegedly Striking With Train

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:35 PM

A man died as he fell down at underpass after allegedly striking with a train, near general bus stand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A man died as he fell down at underpass after allegedly striking with a train, near general bus stand.

According to Rescue 1122, a man namely Allah Bachaya fell down at underpass after he was hit by a train. Resultantly, he died in the mishap. However, the police was investigating the incident.

