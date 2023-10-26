Open Menu

Man Dies After Being Attacked By Hindu Mob In Uttar Pradesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Man dies after being attacked by Hindu mob in Uttar Pradesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A 25-year-old Muslim man died after he was brutally assaulted by a Hindu mob celebrating Dussehra in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district after his bike accidentally hit a person from the reveling group.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Muslim man was identified as Irshad Mohammad and the incident took place on the outskirts of Luhari village, Indian Express reported.

The incident occurred at about 7:30pm on Tuesday as Irshad Mohammad was riding his bike back to Luhari village when his bike collided with a man who was at the Ramlila ground on the village’s outskirts with his friends, where Dussehra celebrations were happening, according to police.

The police said that the accident led to an argument, and then things got worse when a group of people attacked Irshad Mohammad. He was quickly taken to the nearby hospital, but the doctors pronounced him dead, according to the police.

