Man dies after being hit by train

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A man was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track near Mumtazabad, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a man was crossing the Mumtazabad railway track when suddenly a train hit him.

As a result, he died on-the-spot.

Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital after legal action.

According to heirs, the deceased was a drug-addict and stayed mostly away from his home.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Ishaq, son of Naimat.