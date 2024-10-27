Man Dies After Being Hit By Train
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A man was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track near Mumtazabad, here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, a man was crossing the Mumtazabad railway track when suddenly a train hit him.
As a result, he died on-the-spot.
Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital after legal action.
According to heirs, the deceased was a drug-addict and stayed mostly away from his home.
The victim was identified as 48-year-old Ishaq, son of Naimat.
