Open Menu

Man Dies After Being Hit By Train

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Man dies after being hit by train

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A man was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track near Mumtazabad, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a man was crossing the Mumtazabad railway track when suddenly a train hit him.

As a result, he died on-the-spot.

Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital after legal action.

According to heirs, the deceased was a drug-addict and stayed mostly away from his home.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Ishaq, son of Naimat.

Related Topics

Died Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

24 hours ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan