RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A young-man was killed after he was hit by a train on Raheemabad bridge near Ammar Chowk on Tuesday, Rescue 1122 said.

According to Rescue sources,Zafar Saif Ullah,17 was crossing the train track when he was hit by the train.

The body of the deceased was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for postmortem, it added.