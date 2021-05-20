UrduPoint.com
Man Dies After Bus Ran Over Him

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Man dies after bus ran over him

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed under bus to death as bus ran over him near Chawan Wali bridge new vegetable market here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person riding on motorcycle was going somewhere and suddenly he crushed under the passenger bus and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and covered the body with sheet.

