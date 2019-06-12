UrduPoint.com
Man Dies After Drowning In Khanpur Lake

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:49 PM

A young man was died on Wednesday after drowning in Khanpur lake while two others were rescued by local people

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A young man was died on Wednesday after drowning in Khanpur lake while two others were rescued by local people.

According to police, three friends of Bheera were taking bath in the spillway of the Khanpur Lake despite ban by the district administration, adding that as the three picnickers entered into the deep water they drowned and one of them identified as Saeed lost his life while the two others were rescued by the locals and police.

The police said that dozens of people lose their lives during the months of June and July every year for violating ban on swimming in Khanpur downstream as there is no monitoring system or punishment for violating the ban.

It said that last month DC Haripur imposed ban on swimming or boating which was imposed for 60 days in district Haripur's streams, rivers, lakes, and ponds including Ghazi Barotha stream, Tarbaila lake, and Khanpur lake, Khanpur dam spillway, River Indus, Bhutri dam and Khair Bara dam.

After the incident Khanpur police started an operation against the violators of the ban and arrested 12 persons those were swimming in the Khanpur Lake spillway and registered cases under section 188.

