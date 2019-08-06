UrduPoint.com
Man Dies After Falling From House's Roof

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

Man dies after falling from house's roof

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A worker died when he fell down from the roof of a house at Sirki Road area of Quetta, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to details, the victims identified as Muhammad Hussain was working at the roof of the house when he suddenly slipped and fell down from it causing his death.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

