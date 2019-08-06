QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A worker died when he fell down from the roof of a house at Sirki Road area of Quetta, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to details, the victims identified as Muhammad Hussain was working at the roof of the house when he suddenly slipped and fell down from it causing his death.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.