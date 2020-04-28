Man dies after falling from roof

A middle aged man died after fell off roof of second floor of his house, rescuers officials said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A middle aged man died after fell off roof of second floor of his house, rescuers officials said.

Muhammad Jabbar, s/o Mian Muhammad Khan, r/o Zafar Colony was living alone on upper storey of his house, who suddenly slipped to the ground floor succumbing to fatal injuries.

Rescuers shifted the body to District Head Quarter hospital in presence of police.