Man dies after falling from roof of house in Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) A man has died after falling from roof of a house in the area of Gulberg at Karachi.One Khalid 35 fell mysteriously from roof of a house in block 12 near Mama hotel and died on the spot.Body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for medico legal proceedings.Police said the victim has died after having received injury in head.