Man dies after falling from roof top

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed after falling from the roof top of a house in Hussain Shah Bangla, in the jurisdiction of Chowki Hussain Shah here on Tuesday.

According to police, Muhammad Ibrahim (53), a mason by profession wasworking on the roof top of a house in Hussain Shah Bangla when he slippedand fell onto the ground. He died on the spot due to head injuries.