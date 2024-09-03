Man Dies After Falling From Rooftop
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A man died after falling from the roof of his home here in the Gomal-Kalan area on Tank Road in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Tuesday.
According to details, 60-year-old Khalid Usman Mehsud son of Gul Khan, a resident of the Gomal-Kalan area, was doing some work at the rooftop of his home when he suddenly fell after a wall of the room collapsed.
As a result, he got seriously injured.
The locals rushed him to the District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.
