Man dies after falling from speedy train

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :A passenger travelling in Rehman Baba Express coming from Punjab towards Karachi has died after being fallen from the speedy train on Sunday morning.

According to railway sources, a passenger Amir Saeed son of Raja Muhammad Iqbal from Kot Raja, Gujjar Khan area of Punjab fell from a speedy train between Tando Adam - Odero Lal railway station and died on spot.

Railway police officials informed that the deceased was identified through an identity card found in his pocket while the body was shifted to a hospital for medico legal formalities.