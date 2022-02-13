UrduPoint.com

Man Dies After Falling From Speedy Train

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Man dies after falling from speedy train

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :A passenger travelling in Rehman Baba Express coming from Punjab towards Karachi has died after being fallen from the speedy train on Sunday morning.

According to railway sources, a passenger Amir Saeed son of Raja Muhammad Iqbal from Kot Raja, Gujjar Khan area of Punjab fell from a speedy train between Tando Adam - Odero Lal railway station and died on spot.

Railway police officials informed that the deceased was identified through an identity card found in his pocket while the body was shifted to a hospital for medico legal formalities.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Punjab Died Tando Adam Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

8 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

14 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

14 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

14 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>