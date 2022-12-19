Man dies after falling from tower

A man working on the mobile tower of a cellular network company died after falling from it near Husri town here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A man working on the mobile tower of a cellular network company died after falling from it near Husri town here on Monday.

According to police, some local people claimed that the deceased Muhammad Razzak fell after his belt broken.

Razzak, who belongs to Punjab, breathed his last when he was being shifted in a critically injured condition to Liaquat University Hospital.