Man dies after falling from train

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :A man died after he fell from a moving train in the vicinity of Pattoki on Monday.

Police said that Niyamat Ali, 45, resident of Changa Manga was travelling to Lahore in Khyber Mail, but when the train approached Bhatti chowk bypass near Pattoki he slipped as he was standing in the doorway of train and died on the spot.

Railways police launched an investigation.