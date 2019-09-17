UrduPoint.com
Man Dies After Falling In Deep Well In Sanjawi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:38 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A man died when he fell down in a deep well at Sanjawi area of Balochistan, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to detail, the victim identified as Wali Muhammad Dummar was suddenly slipped into a well which cause his death.

Police on information reached the site and pulled out the body from the well. The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

