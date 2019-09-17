Man dies after falling in deep well in Sanjawi

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A man died when he fell down in a deep well at Sanjawi area of Balochistan police sources said on Tuesday.

According to detail, the victim identified as Wali Muhammad Dummar was suddenly slipped into a well which cause his death.

Police on information reached the site and pulled out the body from the well. The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.