Man dies after hitting with train

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A person was crushed to death under the train while crossing a railway track near 100 Chak Lodhran on Saturday.

According to rescue officials,Ghulam Abbas (45) s/o Muhammad Yousaf r/o Jinnah colony,was crossing the railway track near 100 Chak.

Meanwhile,a Faisalabad bounded freight train coming from Karachi hit him. As a result,he died on the spot.

Rescue teams and police concerned reached on the spot,handed over the body to heirs.