Man Dies After Seeing His Son Injured By Dacoits

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

Man dies after seeing his son injured by dacoits

An old man died after seeing his son seriously injured by dacoits during a dacoity attempt here on Wednesday night

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :An old man died after seeing his son seriously injured by dacoits during a dacoity attempt here on Wednesday night.

According to police source, Dr Atif Qadeer, the medical officer at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Vanike Tarar, was injured seriously by two dacoits at his house, situated near Jamia Masjid Qadeem Vanike Road, when he tried to overpower one of them.

Seeing his son seriously injured, his aged father Riaz Qadeer died of heart attack on-the-spot. The injured doctor was shifted to Trauma Centre by Rescue-1122. The police have registered a case against the fleeing dacoits.

