Man dies after shawl stuck in wheel chain of loader rickshaw

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A 20 years old man died after his shawl got stuck in wheel chain of loader rickshaw while he driving it in Alipur.

Local police identified the deceased as Muhammad Aqib who fell down from his own vehicle near Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills when he was moving away to de-load woods at some place of tehsil Jitoi.

Suddenly, one corner of his loose shawl got trapped into chain of the rickshaw, causing him fell down on the road.

Following which, he received fatal head and body injuries.

Rescuers shifted him to Alipur hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Search for heirs of the victim was continued by the police concerned.