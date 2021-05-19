Man dies after shooting himself

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 44-year old man shot himself by unlicensed pistol reportedly over domestic dispute, police said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A 44-year old man shot himself by unlicensed pistol reportedly over domestic dispute, police said.

Mushtaq Ahmad, son of Wahid Bukhsh, resident of Jalalpur Pirwalla, fired the pistol point-blank at own belly.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Local police station seized the body before shifting it THQ hospital.

Sources attributed cause of death as quarrel in the family, however police stated to have been initiating investigation through multiple angles.