RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A man was died after snake bite in the area of Kallar Syedan here Thursday.

Waqas was providing fodder to the cattle located at Bashindot Village of Kallar Syedan when a snake appeared somewhere and bit him. The victim was shifted to Rural Health Unit (BHU) but he was pronounced dead.

On the other hand, the area residents demanded to supply anti-rabies vaccine as snake bite cases on rise.