Man dies after using moonshine liquor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A young man died due to consumption of illegal moonshine liquor in village Shadi Khan Laghari in the limits of Chalgari police station here on Monday.

The family sources of deceased 25 years old Ali Raza Laghari have confirmed his death but the police has yet to take notice of the incident.

Allah Juriyo Laghari, a relative, complained while talking to the media that the sale of moonshine liquor had become a menace in theirvillages. He said the police should take action against the elements involved in the illegal trade.