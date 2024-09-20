Man Dies, Another 14 Sustain Injuries As Bus Hits Toll-plaza
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 10:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) One person died, while 14 others sustained injuries as a bus collided with toll plaza near Sher Shah Interchange, here on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122, a bus of devotees was heading to Sadiqabad from Iran via Kohat. It collided with toll-plaza.
Consequently, the man named Mursaleen,who was performing duty at the toll plaza,died on the spot.
While the injured were identified as Gullnara, Asiya, Rukno Jan, Shahzain, Maqbra, Zari Jan, Ameer Baigum, Mubashir Hassan, Iqbal Hassan, Tajumal Hussain, Tehmina Jan, Tania and Arif Sultana sustained injuries.
Two injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital while others were given first aid by Rescue-1122.
