Man dies, another injured in Manguchar road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :A man died and another sustained injuries in a road mishap near Manguchar area of Kalat District on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way home in a car when it overturned due to over speeding. As a result, a man died on the spot while another got injured.

The body and injured were shifted to nearby hospital. The victims identity could not be ascertained so far.