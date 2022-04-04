Man Dies, Another Injured In Manguchar Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :A man died and another sustained injuries in a road mishap near Manguchar area of Kalat District on Sunday.
According to Levies sources, the victims were on way home in a car when it overturned due to over speeding. As a result, a man died on the spot while another got injured.
The body and injured were shifted to nearby hospital. The victims identity could not be ascertained so far.