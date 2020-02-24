UrduPoint.com
Man Dies, Another Injures In Khuzdar Bus-bike Collision

Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:44 PM

Man dies, another injures in Khuzdar bus-bike collision

A man died and another received injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a motorbike on National Highway near Pir Umar area of Khuzdar on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :A man died and another received injuries in a collision between a passenger bus and a motorbike on National Highway near Pir Umar area of Khuzdar on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a passenger coach hit them due to over speeding.

As a result, a young man namaly Allah Bakhsh died on the spot while his colleague Amanullah suffered wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force also arrested a driver of bus for investigation after the incident.

