Man Dies Another Injures In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:24 PM

Man dies another injures in road accident

One person died and another was injured in a road accident here on Wednesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :One person died and another was injured in a road accident here on Wednesday.

According to details, an accident occurred when a speedy car hit a motorcycle leaving a man dead identified as 50-years-old khanoo Bheel dead and injuring his 23-years-old Lachman Bheel.

Earlier injured was shifted to Mithi civil hospital from where he was referred to Hyderabad due to critical condition. Police impounded the car while Car Driver fled the scene.

