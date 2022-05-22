Man dies, another injures in road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A man died while another sustained critical injury in terrible traffic accident here underpass Committe Chowk.

According to details, two friends boarded in a vehicle were returning from Murree who met an accident which occurred due to over speeding and rash driving. As a result one of them, identified as Waqas Shah died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).