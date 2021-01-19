UrduPoint.com
Man Dies As Ambulances Undergoes Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:27 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :An old man died in road accident as an ambulance collided with road-divider at GT road, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the ambulance was heading towards Mian Channu from Multan when the incident occurred.

The ambulance overturned after colliding road divider.

Resultantly, the patient named Nazeer son of Ghulam, resident of Mohalla Rahmanian, died in the mishap. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to THQ Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

