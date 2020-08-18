Man dies as car collides with camel

A man died while two others sustained serious injuries as a car collided with a camel, suddenly appeared on road near Pervaizwala here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A man died while two others sustained serious injuries as a car collided with a camel, suddenly appeared on road near Pervaizwala here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the deceased person is identified as Manzoor Ahmed. While two others in the car, namely Haseeb and Shuhaab got seriously injured. The both injured persons were shifted to civil hospital by Rescue 1122.