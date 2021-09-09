Man dies as fire erupts in trailer cabin

A man was burnt to death after fire broke out inside the front cabin of a trailer near Mehershah area in Khanewal on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was burnt to death after fire broke out inside the front cabin of a trailer near Mehershah area in Khanewal on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 Khanewal staff reached the spot and put off the fire. They found the body of a man inside. It could not be ascertained so far that how the cabin interior caught fire.

The body shifted to hospital for identification, rescuers said.