UrduPoint.com

Man Dies As He Drowns Into River: Rescue Sources

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Man dies as he drowns into river: Rescue sources

A man drowned in the river here on Thursday, according to rescue 1122

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A man drowned in the river here on Thursday, according to rescue 1122 .

Suleman Khan, 48, resident of Kamal Chowk, Baseera was taking bath and reportedly lost his balance when a heavy wave of water came on his way, causing him to drown.

However, the rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the body from the river after putting efforts for several hours.

The deceased's body was later handed over to heirs, said the rescue sources.

Related Topics

Water Man Bath Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Cattle heads burn to death

Cattle heads burn to death

58 seconds ago
 HESCO extends date for electricity bill payment du ..

HESCO extends date for electricity bill payment due to Eid Holidays

59 seconds ago
 ABAD Chairman for supporting Pak armed forces

ABAD Chairman for supporting Pak armed forces

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL pri ..

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL prices

20 minutes ago
 JSMU leads over other medical universities as per ..

JSMU leads over other medical universities as per 'Times Higher Education Impact ..

5 minutes ago
 97 head constables promoted as ASIs

97 head constables promoted as ASIs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.