Man dies as he drowns into river: Rescue sources

A man drowned in the river here on Thursday, according to rescue 1122

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :A man drowned in the river here on Thursday, according to rescue 1122 .

Suleman Khan, 48, resident of Kamal Chowk, Baseera was taking bath and reportedly lost his balance when a heavy wave of water came on his way, causing him to drown.

However, the rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the body from the river after putting efforts for several hours.

The deceased's body was later handed over to heirs, said the rescue sources.