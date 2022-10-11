Man dies as roof caves in

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A man died as the roof of a hotel, made of mud, collapsed at Hussain Agahi, late at night.

According to Rescue 1122, a man namely Muhammad Zubair (40) son of Nasir Ahmed Umar died in the mishap.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and recovered the dead from debris of the roof.

The dead body was handed over to the heirs, said District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah.