Man Dies As Roof Caves In

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Man dies as roof caves in

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) An elderly man was killed under the roof of a house collapsed near Basti Gazran Jhung road.

According to Rescue officials, the roof of a house made of wood suddenly caved in near Basti Gazran Jhung.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot.

The old man was declared dead after a check-up by the Rescue team.

The body was handed over to heirs.

