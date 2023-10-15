Man dies as roof caves in

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) An elderly man was killed under the roof of a house collapsed near Basti Gazran Jhung road.

According to Rescue officials, the roof of a house made of wood suddenly caved in near Basti Gazran Jhung.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot.

The old man was declared dead after a check-up by the Rescue team.

The body was handed over to heirs.