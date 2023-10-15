Man Dies As Roof Caves In
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) An elderly man was killed under the roof of a house collapsed near Basti Gazran Jhung road.
According to Rescue officials, the roof of a house made of wood suddenly caved in near Basti Gazran Jhung.
Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot.
The old man was declared dead after a check-up by the Rescue team.
The body was handed over to heirs.