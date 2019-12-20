Man dies as scarf entangles in machine belt

A man died after his scarf entangled in the belt of a flour machine on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) A man died after his scarf entangled in the belt of a flour machine on Friday.

According to details, a 20-year-old man Ghulam Abbas of Mauza Rakh Azmatwala had gone to a flour machine to collect flour. Meanwhile, his scarf entangled in the electric machine and his neck was cut off.