Man Dies As Scarf Entangles In Machine Belt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

A man died after his scarf entangled in the belt of a flour machine on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) A man died after his scarf entangled in the belt of a flour machine on Friday.

According to details, a 20-year-old man Ghulam Abbas of Mauza Rakh Azmatwala had gone to a flour machine to collect flour. Meanwhile, his scarf entangled in the electric machine and his neck was cut off.

