Man Dies As Tractor Trolley Collapses On Him In Jhal Magsi

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Man dies as tractor trolley collapses on him in Jhal Magsi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :A man died when a tractor trolley collapsed on him at Goth Magsi area of Jhal Magsi district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as a driver Abdul Ghafoor was repairing a trolley of tractor as it fell down on him which caused his death on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

