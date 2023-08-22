Man dies as tractor trolley tramples him after falling from motorbike

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A young man lost his life as a tractor trolley ran over him after he fell from his motorbike on Phuleli Bridge here on Tuesday.

According to Pinyari police, Zahid Saleem and Abdul Rehman were riding on a motorbike but the rider lost control and both of them fell over the road.

The police told that the trolley approached them from the opposite direction and trampled one of them, Zahid, to death.

He was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased lost control of his vehicle because another motorbike overtook them suddenly and at high speed, police said.

The police said the rider of the other motorbike, as well as the tractor's driver, escaped from the spot.