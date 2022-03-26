UrduPoint.com

Man Dies As Train Hits Him In Dasht

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Man dies as train hits him in Dasht

A man died when a train hit him at Sepaiizand near Dasht area of Mastung District on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A man died when a train hit him at Sepaiizand near Dasht area of Mastung District on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was crossing the track of railway as a train hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for medical legal formalities.

The identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force has registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

