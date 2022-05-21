Man dies as wall collapsed in Muzaffargarh

UrduPoint.com

May 21, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :A person died after a wall collapsed and fell down on him while removing tree at Barra Sadaat area on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a 30 years old person namely Hazoor Buksh s/o Ahmad Buksh was busy in removing tree when suddenly wall fell down on him.

As a result, he stranded under the debris and died.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body and handed over to heirs.

