Man dies as wall of house collapses on him

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A man died when a wall of house collapsed on him at Sirki Road area of provincial capital on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Roshan Ali resident of Bashir Chowk Quetta was near the house as its wall fell down at him which caused his death after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.