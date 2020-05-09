Man dies, child among 3 injured in Mianwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :A man was killed while three others including a 4-year-old child injured in a road accident in Kundian police limits.

Police sources said that Imran Ali, 30 resident of village Chinna pur Tehsil Kundian along with his family members was traveling on a car on Mianwali- Kundian road when the uncontrolled vehicle collided with road side tree near Kundian Morr at MM Road; as a result Imran, his two sisters and son Ali ( 4) injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where Imran succumbed to injuries. Women and child were said to be in critical condition.